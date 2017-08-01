The "Europe Pediatric Proton Therapy Market Forecast (6 Countries Market Data): Patients Treated and Reimbursement Policies" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The European Pediatric Proton Therapy Market has a market potential close to US$ 150 Million by 2022.

The rise of pediatric cancer incidences in the European region and proton therapy gaining prominence and credibility among radiation oncologist will motivate the investor to invest in the market. As of now, the pediatric proton therapy is in a growing stage in the European region. There are so many robust proton therapy center-building happening across Europe. United Kingdom is building six proton therapy alone to cater for their pediatric cancer patients.

Germany captures the highest pediatric proton therapy market share as it has launched a good number of advanced proton therapy centers during 2013, 2014 and 2015. France had maximum market share in 2010 but it lost its position and has fallen to fourth position in 2016. The report studies pediatric proton therapy market shares of these 6 countries: France, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Czech Republic, United Kingdom.

Companies Mentioned

Hitachi

IBA Proton Therapy

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Varian Medical Systems

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Findings

2. Europe Pediatric Proton Therapy Market (Actual Potential)

3. Europe Pediatric Proton Therapy Number of Patients (Actual Potential)

4. Europe Pediatric Proton Therapy Market Share by Countries

5. France Pediatric Proton Therapy Market Actual Potential Market

6. France Pediatric Proton Therapy Patient Number Actual and Potential

7. Germany Pediatric Proton Therapy Market Actual Potential Market

8. Germany Pediatric Proton Therapy Patient Number Actual and Potential

9. Switzerland Pediatric Proton Therapy Market Actual Potential Market

10. Switzerland Pediatric Proton Therapy Patient Number Actual and Potential

11. Sweden Pediatric Proton Therapy Market Actual Potential Market

12. Sweden Pediatric Proton Therapy Patient Number Actual and Potential

13. Czech Republic Pediatric Proton Therapy Market Actual Potential Market

14. Czech Republic Proton Therapy Patient Number Actual and Potential

15. United Kingdom Pediatric Proton Therapy Market Actual Potential Market

16. United Kingdom Pediatric Proton Therapy Patient Number Actual and Potential

17. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center

18. Proton Therapy Driving Factors

19. Proton Therapy Challenges

20. Global Proton Therapy Company Analysis (2010-2021)

21. Proton Therapy Reimbursement Policies

