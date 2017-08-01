

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $96.41 million, or $0.65 per share. This was higher than $86.53 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $145.56 million. This was up from $130.93 million last year.



National Retail Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $96.41 Mln. vs. $86.53 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.4% -EPS (Q2): $0.65 vs. $0.60 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.3% -Revenue (Q2): $145.56 Mln vs. $130.93 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.54



