The share capital of SimCorp A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 3 August 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0060495240 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: SimCorp --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 40,500,000 shares (DKK 40,500,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 190,767 shares (DKK 190,767) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 40,690,767 shares (DKK 40,690,767) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 389.84 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SIM --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 4806 ---------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66





