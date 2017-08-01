Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market 2017-2021: Analysis By Product & End User

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global hemodialysis catheters market to grow at a CAGR of 3.11% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing usage of advanced materials. Material selection is one of the crucial factors during the designing and manufacturing of catheters to prevent the coagulation of blood. On the other hand, the material should not cause any damage to the various blood component. Silicone and polyurethane are the two most common blood compatible materials used for the designing of the hemodialysis catheters. Medical grade silicon rubber is considered to be the standard for the long-term access.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising prevalence of CKD. The growing prevalence of CKD is expected to increase the demand for dialysis catheters, especially hemodialysis catheters globally. A sedentary lifestyle negatively affects the homeostasis, making people susceptible to many disorders such as CVDs, diabetes, urology disorders, CKD, ESRD, and other chronic disorders. High blood pressure and diabetes are the two main causes behind the rising prevalence/incidence of CKD. Almost two-third of CKD patients encounter the problem due to conditions such as polycystic kidney disease, glomerulonephritis, lupus, malformations, obstructions, and repeated urinary infections. For instance, in 2014, the CDC estimated that nearly 29 million Americans have diabetes and one out of four are not aware of their diabetic conditions.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the risk and complications associated with hemodialysis catheters. There is a significant transition from non-cuffed to cuffed catheters, which has been driving the demand of the cuffed hemodialysis catheters. However, these tunneled cuffed catheters associated with several complications, particularly catheters-related bacteremia. There are significant complications related to catheters-related bacteremia in hemodialysis patients who were hospitalized due to access-related infection. Further, with the usage of tunneled catheters for dialysis access was associated with high mortality rate due to the surface infections.

Key vendors



AngioDynamics,

C.R. Bard,

Fresenius Medical Care,

Medical Components,

Medtronic



Other prominent vendors



Argon Medical Devices

Baxter

Cook Medical

ENDOCOR

Foshan Special Medical

Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec

Kimal

Merit Medical Systems

Navilyst Medical

Nipro Medical Corporation

PLS Minimally Invasive Interventional Medical

Shenzhen Shunmei Medical

Teleflex



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



