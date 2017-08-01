LONDON, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CAPEX Forecasts for AC, DC, HVAC, HVDC, UHVDC and UHVAC and Top Companies Profile

The latest research report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the Electric Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Infrastructure market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate $99.2 bn in 2017.

The Electric Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Infrastructure Market 2017-2027 responds to your need for definitive market data.

The 314 page report provides clear detailed insight into the Electric Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Infrastructure market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

Report Scope:

The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

• 168 tables, charts and graphs analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Electric Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Infrastructure market.

• Electric Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Infrastructure market forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027.

• Electric Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Infrastructure submarket forecasts from 2017-2027

• AC CAPEX Forecast 2017-2027

• DC CAPEX Forecast 2017-2027

• HVDC CAPEX Forecast 2017-2027

• HVAC CAPEX Forecast 2017-2027

• UHVDC CAPEX Forecast 2017-2027

• UHVAC CAPEX Forecast 2017-2027

• Electric Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Infrastructure market forecasts from 2017-2027 with drivers and restraints for the regions including:

• Asia (China, Russia, India)

• Europe (UK, Germany, Norway)

• North America (US, Canada)

• South America (Brazil, Peru, Argentina)

• Africa (Mozambique, Zambia)

• SEA-Oceania

Electric Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Infrastructure Market 2017-2027

• Company profiles for the leading 10 Electric Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Infrastructure companies

• ABB

• Siemens

• General Electric-Alstom

• Prysmian

• Nexans

• Actuant Group

• AZZ, Inc.

• Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

• China Xian Electrical Group

• Chint Group

• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making.

