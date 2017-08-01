CRESCO, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTC: NSAV) announced today the launch of an upgraded version of China's premier cardiac emergency response website, http://www.heartrescue.net. The launch represents yet another major milestone for world renowned Chinese medical software company, Shanghai based Vital Strategic Research Institute (VSRI). VSRI is a medical research firm with a long history of expertise in design, clinical trials and global research. VSRI has collaborated with pharmaceutical giants such as Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb. International partners in this latest undertaking include U.S. medical giants, the University of Washington, the University of Arizona and the University of Minnesota.

Further, the Company's CEO, James Tilton, has a long and distinguished history of success in the field of cardiology and healthcare. In February 2000, a company Mr. Tilton headed, announced that it had received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its personal computer-based electrocardiogram monitor known as "The Tracker." Source: Medscape Medical News, February 2000.

VSRI has websites in both English and Chinese.

NSAV also announced that its acquisition of VSRI's parent company, Shanghai Hua Si Tai Medical Consulting Co., Ltd., which was signed on May 8, 2017, is moving ahead smoothly and is on track to close very soon. The Company would like to inform all shareholders that the 60 day closing date stated in the acquisition agreement, was merely a target date and has no relevance on the validity of the agreement. NSAV, which expects to complete its financial statements this week, is awaiting the completion of VSRI's audited financial statements. NSAV is an SEC fully reporting company and as such, must obtain PCAOB audits according to U.S. GAAP, prior to closing any acquisition. The Company doesn't foresee any difficulty in obtaining VSRI's audited financial statements, as its December 31, 2016 and June 30, 2017 accounts have already been released to the public and currently appear on the NSAV corporate website.

James Tilton, president of NSAV, stated, "As you are all aware, cardiovascular disease is the leading global cause of death and is projected to grow by an additional 35% by 2030. There can be no debate that websites like Heart Rescue are indispensable and save lives."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the legal medical cannabis and hemp industries, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

