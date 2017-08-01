Complementary Technologies Will Enhance Mobile Security by Delivering Multi-Factor Device and Customer Identification Capabilities

InAuth, a leading provider of digital device intelligence solutions for a mobile-first world, and AimBrain, a biometric identity technology provider, today announced they will collaborate to enable banks and financial institutions, digital wallet providers, payment service providers (PSPs) and other organizations to deliver up to six factors of authentication for their customers' mobile transactions.

The announcement brings together two companies that specialize in next-generation authentication solutions. With its InMobileTM solution, InAuth's technology enables clients to determine the trustworthiness of the mobile device itself. AimBrain provides authentication technology that uses facial, voice and behavioral biometrics to verify the identity of the customer. These complementary technologies will help financial institutions implement strong customer authentication practices, while still delivering a frictionless and secure user experience.

InMobile, which is used by some of the largest payments providers and financial institutions in the world to authenticate the devices transacting with them, examines thousands of unique identifying attributes on mobile devices to create a permanent device ID that cannot be spoofed. This enables organizations to understand the device's riskiness, allowing clients to use the mobile device as a trusted factor to authenticate their customers in a seamless manner. AimBrain's advanced facial, voice and behavioral biometrics authentication technology allows financial organizations to authenticate their customers' identity on any device, across any channel. These biometric factors can be applied individually or as part of a multifactor authentication strategy.

"We are excited about working with AimBrain to address a critical need in the industry, particularly for financial services providers who must continually evolve in order to stay well ahead of costly fraud and cyber threats," said InAuth President Lisa Stanton. "Going well beyond two-factor authentication, InAuth and AimBrain's technologies deliver a powerful combination of authentication capabilities that can be implemented seamlessly and invisibly to provide a multi-layered, multi-faceted approach to device security and customer authentication."

"The use of our biometrics capabilities, combined with InAuth's layers of mobile device protection and authentication are a unique offering to the industry," said AimBrain co-founder and CEO Andrius Sutas. "We also anticipate using both technologies will help financial institutions implement strong customer authentication practices to address upcoming European payment regulations."

About InAuth

InAuth is the leading digital device intelligence company for a mobile-first world. InAuth delivers advanced device identification, risk detection, and analysis capabilities to help organizations limit risk, remove friction, and reduce fraud within their digital channels. With safer digital transactions, banks, payment networks, merchants, healthcare providers, governments, and other organizations are better positioned to capture new revenue opportunities and compete more effectively in an "always-on" world. For more information, visit www.InAuth.com.

About AimBrain

AimBrain, a next-generation biometric identity as a service company, helps financial institutions easily, securely, and accurately authenticate their mobile banking users. Their advanced, patent-pending, context-based step-up authentication technology is helping some of the world's largest financial institutions know if their users are really who they say they in order to stay ahead of mobile fraud, while enabling a truly frictionless authentication experience. For more information about AimBrain, please visit www.aimbrain.com.

