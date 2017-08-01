

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. personal spending and income growth were weak in June, signaling a downshift in the economy for the summer months.



The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.1 percent in June after a similar gain in May.



On an annualized basis through June, the core PCE price index increased 1.5 percent after advancing by the same margin in May. This is a key metric used by the Federal Reserve in determining whether inflation has reached healthy levels.



The Fed targets 2 percent annual core inflation.



Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said consumer spending edged up only 0.1 percent in June after an upwardly revised 0.2 percent gain in May, in line with analyst estimates.



Personal income was flat, well shy of estimates for 0.3 percent growth.



Savings slipped to $546.4 billion in June from $564.7 billion in May.



