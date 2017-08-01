NORWALK, CT--(Marketwired - August 01, 2017) - Triax Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of wearable technology for jobsite connectivity and workplace safety, today announced a two-way integration between its flagship spot-r system and Procore, a leading cloud-based project management solution. This integration eliminates manual double-entry of data and automatically sends accurate spot-r worksite data, including man hours and safety incidents, to Procore for accidents, timecards, manpower and daily construction reports.

spot-r is bringing unparalleled jobsite connectivity and visibility to the built environment. Through a secure, wireless sitewide network and wearable device that clips onto workers' belts, spot-r provides real-time worker time and attendance, zone-based location, and automatic safety incident alerts.

Triax will be demonstrating the spot-r platform at the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) IT Forum Conference in booth 12 at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel in Denver, Colo. from August 2-4.

"We are focused on amplifying the value of spot-r's connected jobsite by integrating with key partners in the construction technology ecosystem," said Chad Hollingsworth, co-founder and president, Triax Technologies. "Our integration with Procore will save project managers time by providing the actionable data they need in one place, without requiring them to manually enter data or switch between different platforms."

The integration between spot-r and Procore reflects each organization's commitment to openness and building out the construction technology ecosystem. Leveraging each system's open API, this integration automates project and user set-up between the two platforms, saving time and effort for superintendents and project managers. This integration allows general contractors to see which workers are on site and their locations; to automatically sync worker hours to the Procore platform, which provides seamless cost-coding and time-keeping; and to receive and document safety incidents. Additionally, spot-r can pull existing project information from Procore's platform, quickly getting new users up and running on the spot-r platform without the need to learn and implement new software.

"The spot-r integration provides immediate access to the critical information that construction professionals rely on to run their jobsites efficiently," said Bassem Hamdy, EVP of Marketing and Enterprise Strategy, Procore. "We are committed to providing our Procore users with the best experience, which is why we've built Construction OS, and we're excited about this seamless flow of data from spot-r to Procore."

spot-r users can access the integration by logging onto the cloud-based dashboard using their existing Procore account credentials.

Procore Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for Construction. Through Procore Construction OS, the company connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help construction firms manage risk and build quality projects, safely, on time, and within budget.

About Triax Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2012 and based in Norwalk, Connecticut, Triax Technologies, Inc. develops and delivers wearable IoT technology for construction site connectivity. Its first-of-its-kind spot-r wearable technology provides real-time visibility into the worksite, resulting in faster response to injuries, improved safety performance and increased productivity. spot-r is currently being used by some of the largest construction firms in the industry. More information can be found at: https://www.triaxtec.com/.

