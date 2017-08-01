Frost & Sullivan Commends Credence ID's Rollout of CredenceTAB', a Biometric Tool that Combines Document Reading and Biometric Enrollment and Verification in a Portable Device

Credence ID's unique product suite offers convenience, portability, and customization to satisfy a wide range of identification projects

SANTA CLARA, California, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the mobile biometrics and credential reading market, Frost & Sullivan announced today the recognition of Credence ID for its 2017 Global New Product Innovation Award. In May 2017, Credence ID introduced CredenceTAB, a 10-inch tablet that combines the functionalities of an eDocument reader, high-resolution camera, fingerprint scanner, machine readable zone (MRZ), and a smart card reader in a single handheld device for the biometric ID industry. The solution was developed in line with the company's vision to deliver enrollment and identification solutions to facilitate programs that provide benefits to underdeveloped and under-documented populations worldwide. With its portability and connectivity through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and mobile networks, the CredenceTAB greatly aids the national ID programs of various governments.

CredenceTAB and its related software development kit (SDK) enjoy a plethora of application opportunities across both government and commercial applications. The solution's fingerprint scanner uses a FAP-30 sensor that enables fingerprint capture in all lighting conditions. The sensor is based on a light emitting sensor (LES) optical technology, which captures the optical image of the fingerprint on a thin film transistor to generate a PIV class fingerprint image. Additionally, Credence ID supports facial recognition and barcode reading by embedding two high-resolution cameras in CredenceTAB.

"CredenceTAB provides broad flexibility to its customers through its multi-functional, portable, battery-powered solution," said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Ram Ravi. "Credence ID has leveraged years of experience in designing, engineering, and manufacturing mobile identification devices to create this purpose-built, competitively-priced product. Furthermore, as they are built on an open development platform, Credence ID's products are configurable and aid complete customization of the biometric device."

Significantly, Credence ID's main biometric solutions, Trident®, CredenceONE', CredenceONE-MRZ', and CredenceTAB, boast user friendliness and multi-modal product features that far exceed the accuracy and speed of the latest consumer devices.

Trident is a tri-biometric platform encompassing a dual-iris scanner, an industry-leading FAP 45 fingerprint sensor, and a high-resolution camera to capture facial images. The solution employs a long-life lithium ion battery that extends duty cycles.

CredenceONE's robust, compact mobile chipset enables multiple identity-based solutions by using three sensors for scanning smart cards, faces, and fingerprints.

CredenceONE-MRZ and CredenceTAB feature four sensors on-board. Additionally, these solutions have a completely integrated smart card reader system (contact and contactless), a MRZ scanner, a facial recognition camera, and an enterprise-class fingerprint sensor.

Credence ID's product design strategy has augmented its success, particularly in government and civil ID programs, which, in turn, has eased the company's entry into commercial Know your Customer (KYC) applications.

"Credence ID has established an impressive clientele of top-tier value-added resellers and solution providers that build, manage, and support government and civil ID programs and applications," noted Ravi. "By using the Android OS, Credence ID endows its partners with the freedom to create an array of intuitive applications. Its knack for industrial design and innovation, backed by continuous product improvement and customer support, has established it as a trustworthy supplier of mobile biometric solutions to government and civil ID applications."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it provides to customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Credence ID

Headquartered in Emeryville, California, Credence ID was formed by like-minded business leaders focused on providing non-reputable biometric identities, especially to marginalized populations. The company's personnel include experts in the field of biometrics and advanced mobile technologies. The Credence ID product line offers mobile biometric solutions and credential reading. With the industry at the crossroads of mobile and biometric technologies, Credence ID's product line is perfectly aligned to capitalize on this trend. The company's product suite includes features such as lower costs, better performance, advanced ergonomics, and complete customization.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

