Global Dietary Supplements Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2021 - Analysis By Product & Distribution Channel

The "Global Dietary Supplements Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global dietary supplements market to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Dietary Supplements Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the demand for the customized dietary supplements. This trend in the dietary supplements market relates to the personalization of nutrients and food according to the health condition, body type, and age. This trend along with the devices and technology which enable a person to track his/her intake of nutrients are supporting the consumption of the dietary supplements. Personalized wellness at its heart revolves around the consumer empowerment. Consumers now not only have access to more data about themselves than ever but with this data they are empowered to take an active role in the management of their health and wellness. In this way, they are able to track their dietary habits ranging from the foods they eat to the dietary supplements they take and the way they exercise.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the preventive measures for avoiding lifestyle-related diseases. Lifestyle-related diseases are occurring in the working population with a fast-paced lifestyle and so health consciousness is also rising. This has resulted in the increased intake of supplements to compensate the nutritional gap in the diet. There has been a considerable shift in the lifestyle and diet habits of people over the past two decades. Urbanization and consumerism drove this shift, leading to a rapid rise in the consumption of artificial and synthetic food products. The sedentary lifestyle and lack of balanced diet have resulted in the increased incidences of lifestyle-related diseases such as stroke, heart disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and atherosclerosis. However, people are becoming aware of these problems and gradually moving toward dietary supplements, which are promoted as being beneficial beyond basic nutrition. These products are purported to provide optimal nutrition and reduce the risk of disease occurrence.

Key vendors



Amway

Bayer

Glanbia

Herbalife International of America



Other prominent vendors



Abbott

BASF

Danone

NOW Foods

Pfizer

Pharmavite



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Key leading countries

PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Competitor analysis



