Polyphenylene Ether Alloy (PPE) Market Estimated to Reach US$ 1,951.2 Mn by 2025: Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled "Polyphenylene Ether Alloy (PPE) Market (Product: PPE/PS, PPE/PA, PPE/PP and Others; End-user: Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial and Others - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025" According to the report, the global polyphenylene ether alloy market was valued at US$ 1,264.7 Mn in 2016 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1,951.2 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2016 and 2025.

Polyphenylene ether alloys are class of engineering thermoplastic that contains phenoxy or thiophenoxy group in ether linkage. They are blended with other polymers such as polystyrene or polyamide to improve toughness and performance; thus also known as blended or modified polyphenylene ether alloy. These alloys possess various characteristic features such as high toughness, superior dielectric properties, high dimensional stability, low mold shrinkage, and high temperature performance.

Polyphenylene ether alloy are widely employed in various industries such as automotive, industrial, medical, and electronics. Rising investment in automotive industry, typically in developing economies such as Mexico, South Africa, and India expected to fuel the demand for polyphenylene ether alloy during the forecast period. In addition rising demand for fuel efficient vehicles coupled with light weight automotive components further propelling the polyphenylene ether alloy market. Polyphenylene ether alloy still faces tough competition from other thermoplastic such as polycarbonate and polybutylene terephthalate as they possess similar functionality and are available in low cost comparative to polyphenylene ether alloy. Therefore, high production cost and fluctuating raw material cost are some of the factors that may hinder the growth of the market. However, product improvement to cut the product cost and diversification in processing of thermoplastic are projected to open new opportunities for the polyphenylene ether alloy manufacturers.

The polyphenylene ether alloy market in terms of product type is segregated into PPE/PS, PPE/PA, PPE/PP, and others. In terms of revenue, PPE/PA was the leading segment with share more than 40% in polyphenylene ether alloy market. PPE/PA and PPE/PP expected to record favorable growth in nearby future due to rising demand for recycled plastic in electrical & electronic and light weight components in automobiles. In terms of end-use, the polyphenylene ether alloy market is segmented into automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial, and other application. Globally automotive held a major share in the market followed by electrical & electronic industry in 2016. The demand for polyphenylene ether alloy in automobiles, electrical & electronic industry and industrial application expected to increase significantly over the forecast period. This is primarily due to rising stringent regulation on CO 2 emission, corrosion control in industrial application, and need of high performance cables in electrical & electronics industry. Polyphenylene ether alloy possess high hydrolytic stability and low water absorption, thus widely employed in fluid transport equipment such as pump and impellers. Furthermore it also possess excellent dimensional stability, and shows low creep behavior at elevated temperatures thus widely employed in circuits, wires, cables, and plugs. These characteristic properties are fuelling its demand in various end-users.

In terms of volume, North America accounted for a significant share in polyphenylene ether alloy market in 2015 followed by Europe. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for sustainable product. Rapid growth in automotive sector coupled with rising demand for recycled plastic with halogen free formulation in consumer electronics and other industrial application driving polyphenylene ether alloy market in North America during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising population coupled with disposable income in Asia Pacific region encouraging consumers to spend on quality electronic gadgets, boosting the demand for polyphenylene ether alloy in the region. In addition rising joint ventures and capacity expansion of PPE has also contributed to its growth. Recently, in January 2017, Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation formed a joint venture with China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd. As per the joint venture agreement, Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation would start the production and sale of its mPPE brand Xyron in China, including the intermediate material i.e. 2,6-xylenol and polyphenylene ether (PPE). Latin America and Middle East & Africa are the lucrative market for polyphenylene ether alloy due to rising interest for electric vehicles and attractive government schemes. All these factors are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

Major players in the polyphenylene ether alloy market includes Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Mitsubishi Engineering-plastics Corporation, and Sumitomo Chemical Company.

