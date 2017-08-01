biotechstocks.com: 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch in August

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2017 / Biotechnology stocks have remained hot this year. Since the last pullback prior to the U.S. presidential election, shares of companies across the sector have seen a boost from positive sentiment surrounding the industry. In fact, since November of 2016, the Biotech Index itself has lifted as much as 33% as of recent highs earlier in July. Earnings season hasn't slowed down stocks in this market either, with many seeing trading momentum increase leading up to their reports. Other companies have seen interest build with new leadership being appointed to executive and board level positions.

Oxis International, Inc. (OXIS) has seen shares rally since June. The stock jumped from under $0.015 to as high as $0.0295 before settling at current trading levels around $0.02. Most recently, the company announced that it has signed a binding LOI agreement to acquire Georgetown Translational Pharmaceuticals Inc. One of the key highlights of the proposed acquisition is that it will allow Oxis to acquire Georgetown Translational's leading candidate, Pain Brake, a pain-relief drug expected to be submitted to the FDA as a New Drug Application in 15 to 18 months. The deal also brings on Dr. Clarence-Smith co-founded, who Chase Pharmaceuticals Corporation (acquired by Allergan, PLC), as the new Chief Executive Officer of Oxis. The company has also proposed a name change to GT Biopharma Inc. as part of the transaction.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) also recently announced additional members to its team. On July 27, the company released news on the appointment of John M. Climaco as an independent member of the Company's Board of Directors. This went effective July 24 in order to fill a board vacancy. "We are pleased to have John join our Board, as he brings a wealth of international business successes managing complex operation,s in addition to his well established capabilities in capital markets, product commercialization and business development," stated Walter Klemp, CEO of Moleculin. Similar to Oxis, shares of Moleculin have jumped in price since late June to as high as $3.75. On July 31, the stock closed at $2.99, which was up over 100% since July 10th.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and immunology. On July 26, the company announced that its largest shareholder, BVF Partners L.P., entered into a definitive agreement to make an additional, direct investment of $9.6 million in BioLineRx. BVF's new investment is priced at $1.13 per unit. Each unit consists of 1 ordinary share, 0.35 of a Series A warrant, and 0.35 of a Series B warrant. "BioLineRx's therapeutic pipeline, strategic collaborations, scientific breadth and capabilities provide for a compelling investment opportunity for BVF. We are pleased to support the Company in the continued advancement of its clinical programs," said Mark Lampert, Founder and President of BVF Partners L.P. In early July, shares of BioLine were trading around $0.84 and on Monday, July 31, the stock saw highs of $1.09 to mark a near 30% move in 3 weeks.

