

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC reported sales of 161,477 units in the month of July 2017, a 10 percent decrease from last year's 180,389 units.



In July, retail sales of 145,391 units were down 6 percent compared with the same month in 2016 and represented 90 percent of total sales. In line with FCA's strategy to reduce sales to the daily rental segment, fleet sales of 16,086 units were down, as expected, 35 percent year over year.



Sales of the all-new Chrysler Pacifica minivan and Chrysler 300 full-size sedan were up year-over-year in July. Sales of the Pacifica increased 5 percent for its best July sales ever. Sales of the 300 increased 31 percent, the largest percentage increase of any FCA US model in July.



Four Dodge brand vehicles - the Dodge Charger, Dodge Journey, Dodge Durango and Dodge Viper - each posted year-over-year sales increases in July, compared with the same month a year ago. Charger sales were up 9 percent year over year, while the Durango turned in its best July sales since 2011.



