Almost three months after announcing provisional insolvency proceedings, the German module maker has now entered the insolvency process. The company, however, is currently negotiating with a potential investor for the takeover of its two German production sites.

The District Court of Bonn, Germany, has opened insolvency proceedings for German solar module manufacturer SolarWorld AG and its subsidiaries Solarworld Industries Sachsen GmbH, Solarworld Industries Thüringen GmbH, Solarworld Innovations GmbH and Solarworld Industries Deutschland GmbH on Tuesday.

Horst Piepenburg has been appointed as insolvency administrator after having conducted the preliminary proceedings. Piepenburg said last week he was in talks with a potential investor for the takeover of SolarWorld's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...