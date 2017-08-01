HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ)(HKSE: 1878) (the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company will meet on Monday, August 14, 2017 to consider and approve the results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the second quarter of 2017. These results will be released on August 14, 2017.

About SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi Region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

