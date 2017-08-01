

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that its U.S. Sales for the month of July 2017 declined 7.5 percent to 200,212 vehicles, from 216,479 vehicles in the same month last year.



Fleet sales were 40,720 vehicles down 26.4 percent, due to decline in Rental and Commercial sales. Half the decline comes from lower Transit sales, tied to recall delivery hold; new Transits available for sale.



July retail results totaled 159,492 vehicles down 1.0 percent compared to last year.



Ford Explorer retail sales were up 20.4 percent in July, gaining in every region of the country.



