

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cree, Inc. (CREE) Tuesday announced that it has reached a confidential settlement in its patent infringement lawsuit with E. Mishan and Sons or Emson.



Emson has agreed to an exclusive supply agreement to purchase Cree's high power LEDs.



Dave Emerson, Cree LEDs senior vice president and general manager said, 'Cree will continue to diligently protect consumers and vendors from the perils of unauthorized LEDs across multiple applications and markets. We look forward to working together with Emson to provide superior products that include genuine, high quality LED chips and components from Cree.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX