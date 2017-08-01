SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience, today shared the complete agenda for the upcoming 2017 North American Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards Symposium. Taking place Monday, October 2, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn., the event will be emceed by recruiting industry luminary Carmen Hudson, and feature a roster of sessions exploring the candidate experience.

Hudson, principal consultant at Recruiting Toolbox and co-founder of the Talent42 conference, shared, "I firmly believe that focusing on the candidate experience is the hallmark of a high-performing talent acquisition organization. In my experience, companies that measure and improve the candidate experience also significantly improve the overall recruiting process and hiring results -- the CandE Symposium and Awards Gala will offer attendees a closer look at achieving this."

The Symposium's opening sessions will be "Candidate Experience Meets the Recruiting Funnel" and "Defining and Measuring Quality of Hire." Other topics on the morning agenda include "Making the Job Description Come Alive" and "Mapping the Candidate Journey." Midday, Olympian Shannon Miller will take the stage to deliver the keynote presentation and answer questions. In the afternoon, the presentations include a panel on transforming recruiting from the candidate's perspective and taking a hands-on approach to improving candidate experience.

Following the Symposium, the Gala will open with a networking reception, then dinner and the Awards ceremony honoring this year's winners. An after party will round out a full day.

"Featuring a group of preeminent industry influencers and experts led by Carmen Hudson, the annual CandE Awards Symposium will continue to examine the candidate experience and its impact on recruiting and business outcomes," said Ed Newman, Talent Board chair and chief evangelist at Phenom People. "This year's agenda is packed with sessions exploring different facets of candidate experience from sourcing and engaging talent to measuring quality of hire after onboarding. We're also excited to welcome Shannon Miller, the most decorated gymnast in U.S. history, as our keynote speaker and to celebrate the 2017 winners during our Gala."

For organizations in the United States and Canada, the 2017 North American CandE Awards program will close soon. Interested employers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible and can learn more at: http://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards.

To register for the 2017 CandE Awards Symposium, please visit: http://nam.cande-events.org.

