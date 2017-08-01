Global Automation Market in Textile industry 2017-2021: Analysis By Solution Type & Components

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automation market in textile industry to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Automation Market in Textile industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is robotic automation in textile industry. Due to lack of availability of skilled labor and increasing labor wages, many textile industries have started using robots in sewing, which are called sewbots. In developed and industrialized nations, the maintenance cost of sewbots is similar to the cost of employing human workforce. There are software applications that are used in textile automation to improve the production quality and efficiency. These applications, along with advanced computer vision systems, can eliminate fabric distortion problems, by tracking the stitching and coordination for precise movement of the needle.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the technological developments in automation market in textile industry. There are many technological advances in this market, which have led to improvements in the existing machinery and components. Hence, the demand for automation components like PLC, electric motors, actuators, valves, HMI, and MES systems has increased, and developments within these components have led to increase in efficiency and ease of use.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high investment cost. Although automation in the textile industry is beneficial in reducing the cost of production, the investment cost is high because of the expensive components required. For coordination and smooth functioning of the machinery, end-users have to use expensive software solutions like MES, HMI, and other control solutions. In most of the developing countries, the wages paid are comparatively lower than developed industrialized countries, which is limiting many small-scale textile industries in countries like India and China from implementing automation solutions.



