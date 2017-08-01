

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed U.S. personal income unexpectedly came in unchanged in the month of June.



The report said personal income edged down by less than a tenth of a percent in June after rising by a revised 0.3 percent in May.



Economists had expected income to climb by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Disposable personal income, or personal income less personal current taxes, was also nearly unchanged in June after climbing by 0.4 percent in May.



The Commerce Department also said personal spending inched up by 0.1 percent in June after rising by 0.2 percent in May. The uptick in spending matched economist estimates.



Meanwhile, the report said real spending, which is adjusted to remove price changes, was nearly unchanged in June after climbing by 0.2 percent in the previous month.



With spending edging higher and income unchanged, personal saving as a percentage of disposable personal income dipped to 3.8 percent in June from 3.9 percent in May.



A reading on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve showed that core consumer prices were up 1.4 percent in June compared to the 1.5 percent growth seen in the previous month.



