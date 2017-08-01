

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An unknown group has claimed to have hacked HBO servers and stolen upcoming episodes of a couple of series, including the popular fantasy drama 'Game of Thrones.'



Entertainment Weekly published an email purportedly by the hackers, who claim 1.5 terabytes of data was recently acquired from the entertainment network.



The hackers say they have already released episodes of Ballers and Room 104 online, and may gradually leak the script for the fourth episode of Game of Thrones' seventh season, scheduled to be aired next week.



HBO is to broadcast four more episodes of Game of Thrones' seventh season, which runs up to August 27.



The anonymous email, sent on Sunday, reads: 'Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What's its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones..!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.'



The hackers have promised that more material would be 'coming soon.'



HBO confirmed the cyber attack targeting the network. The company said it began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and private cyber security firms.



HBO Chairman and CEO Richard Plepler reportedly sent an email to his employees alerting them of the breach, but did not disclose what content might have been stolen.



