NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Conductor, the leading global content intelligence platform, announced today the launch of its Conductor Insights mobile app, the first mobile app for marketers to conduct keyword research from their mobile devices, enabling them to explore keyword trends, topics, and competition on-the-go.

The free mobile app takes some of Conductor Searchlight's most popular capabilities and introduces them on mobile for all marketers. Marketing teams can leverage the app to uncover keyword trends, get a snapshot of the competition, and save ideas and insights for later. Whether naming a new product, researching new content ideas, or updating website messaging, the Conductor Insights app empowers marketers to access the voice of the customer in any meeting or situation.

"At Conductor, we believe in the power of customer-first marketing. Our goal with the release of the Conductor Insights app is to empower all companies to put their customers first," said Seth Besmertnik, Conductor CEO. "With access to customer insights from anywhere at any time, businesses can better understand the intent of their audience. This makes it easier for marketing teams to create relevant and customer-centric content."

The free Conductor Insights app is built to make it fast and easy for anyone touching your digital presence to make smarter, customer-first decisions.

"I've found the Conductor App to be a great source of keyword discovery in a simple interface without needing to be tied to my computer," said Nick Kretz, senior SEO strategist at Xivic, Inc. "It's a great way to quickly vet whether a topic would be a relevant content opportunity."

The mobile app is free for all marketers. Conductor Searchlight clients can access enhanced insights and features within the mobile app. Download the Conductor Insights app for free today.

About Conductor

Conductor is the world's leading organic marketing company. Our content intelligence platform, Conductor Searchlight, generates customer intent insights that lead to compelling content, increased traffic, and higher organic marketing ROI.

Conductor's technology enables marketers to understand their prospective customers' intent by revealing the trends and topics they are searching for at every phase of purchase process. Customizable dashboards and workflows guide marketers through the content creation process, empowering them to continuously measure, refine, and demonstrate the effectiveness of their SEO and content marketing efforts. Conductor's forward-thinking customers include global brands like Citibank and FedEx, emerging leaders like Birchbox and JustFab, and leading agencies like iProspect and Acronym.

Conductor was ranked #38 by Inc. Magazine in its Fastest Growing Private Companies list, and has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in America for six years running.

