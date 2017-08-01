FOOTHILL RANCH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (AVST) today announced a partnership with collab9, a FedRAMP(SM) Authorized Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider, to develop and deploy secure, cloud-based Unified Communications (UC) to meet federal, state and local government requirements. The joint solution combines AVST's industry-leading UC platform, CX-E, with collab9's innovative, secure, hosted UC solutions and is expected to accelerate the transformation to the cloud for government entities.

Steve Boberski, vice president of business development for collab9, sees the combined offering as a critical component of the company's strategy to offer best-of-breed, cloud-based UC solutions to the public sector.

"We believe that a multi-vendor UC solution set is essential to an organization's transformation to a secure cloud environment," said Boberski. "For too long, the introduction of new technology in the public sector has been hampered by the limited availability of proprietary, OEM-driven solutions. collab9's partnership with AVST enables us to offer an accelerated migration path through a secure integration to legacy TDM, hybrid and VoIP telephony solutions. By removing proprietary application instances from the cloud, we are introducing a new level of agility, flexibility and scalability that has, until now, been unavailable to the public sector."

"AVST is very excited to partner with collab9 to include CX-E as part of the collab9 secure UCaaS offering," said Tom Minifie, AVST CTO. "Combining our expertise in UC interoperability with collab9's expertise in secure, hosted solutions, uniquely qualifies us to offer the ideal UCaaS solution for federal, state and local government organizations."

About collab9

collab9 (www.collab9.com) was the first company to deliver a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorized Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution catering to public sector security requirements. collab9's solution integrates voice, video, messaging, mobility, presence, conferencing, and customer care in one predictable, user-based subscription model. Awarded the NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions contract, collab9 enables state agencies to securely move their communications infrastructure into the cloud with a platform designed to meet NIST 800-53 standards. For more information, visit http://www.collab9.com; follow @collab9 on Twitter.

About AVST

With more than 35 years of continuous innovation, Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (AVST) is a trusted developer of software-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications (UC) solutions.

Our mission is to design, deliver and support communications solutions that transform the productivity of individual workers, teams and enterprises while leveraging the value of their existing and evolving IT infrastructure.

Thousands of businesses worldwide rely on AVST's advanced voice, mobility, team communications, and business process UC solutions to meet their mission-critical communications requirements. The world-class interoperability and flexibility of AVST's UC platform provides a future-proofed bridge to their digital future.

Headquartered in Orange County, California, AVST maintains facilities in Seattle, Washington, Victoria B.C., Canada, the United Kingdom, and has remote sales offices throughout the United States. AVST's UC solutions are sold and supported worldwide by an extensive network of resellers and OEM partners. To learn more about AVST, our products and partners, please visit www.avst.com, or you can follow us on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

