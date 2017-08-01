CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Sedgwick LLP is pleased to announce that it has been ranked as one of the top Illinois law firms for LGBTQ diversity and inclusive practices based on the 2017 Equality Illinois Raising the Bar Survey, which rated the firm on its LGBT personnel policies, domestic partnership benefits, diversity training and engagement with the LGBT community.

"Sedgwick is honored to be recognized for the sixth consecutive year by Equality Illinois as a law firm leading the way for LGBTQ equality and inclusion," said Mike Healy, Sedgwick Chair of the Firm. "Through varied and targeted efforts within the firm, led by our LGBT Action Committee, our Inclusion and Diversity Committee, and many individual achievements throughout Sedgwick, we strive to make not only our firm, but our communities where we live and work, places where all people can thrive, contribute and truly be themselves."

Equality Illinois was founded to secure, protect and defend equal rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people throughout Illinois, and Sedgwick will be recognized in the Equality Illinois publication Raising the Bar: Law Firms Leading the Way to LGBTQ Equality, which highlights the top law firms, publicizes the survey's findings and includes recommendations for how firms can improve their policies and practices industrywide. Sedgwick will also be recognized at the annual "Raising the Bar" Breakfast to be held on August 1, 2017, at the Intercontinental Chicago Hotel.

Sedgwick is committed to providing a welcoming and equal environment for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender attorneys and support staff, and for nine years in a row, Sedgwick has been rated as a "Best Place to Work for LGBT Equality" by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. HRC's Corporate Equality Index is the national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender employees.

