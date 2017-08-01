Global Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market 2017-2021: Analysis By Technology & End User

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global digital blood pressure monitors market to grow at a CAGR of 9.68% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing adoption of product bundling strategy by vendors. Product bundling means offering several products for sale as one product. Vendors are bundling two or more products or services to achieve product differentiation. For example, along with vital signs monitors, vendors are offering accessories for patients to monitor their blood pressure levels as well. For instance, Smiths Medical develops BCI, a bedside patient monitor that includes vital signs, pulse oximeters, capnography, and blood pressure monitors.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing number of cardiologists in Europe. The increasing number of specialized healthcare providers can increase the adoption of hospitals and ASCs by individuals to receive treatment. In Europe, there is growing number of cardiologists. For instance, according to the Eurostat in 2016, there were around 52,000 cardiologists available in the 25 EU member countries.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the competitive pricing between global and local vendors. There are several vendors in the market. Global companies invest significantly in the marketing, promotion, and improvement of their brand name for profit margins. However, intense competition between the global and the local vendors encourages product differentiation and price wars. This forces the global vendors to lower the average selling prices of their devices to compete for high volume and low-cost sales agreements. Vendors also offer discounts, which further contributes to market competition. As a result, vendors, particularly leading companies, are operating on low-profit margins.

Key vendors



Omron Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Smiths Medical

Welch Allyn

Other prominent vendors



A&D Medical

Beurer

BpTRU Medical Devices

Braun

Briggs Healthcare

Rossmax

Royal Life Care Diagnostics

Sara Health Care

Schiller

Sensifree

SPENGLER

SunTech Medical

VitalSignals

White Medical

Zoe Medical

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by technology



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2cp57h/global_digital

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716