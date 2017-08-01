Global Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market 2017-2021: Analysis By Technology & End User

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global digital blood pressure monitors market to grow at a CAGR of 9.68% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing adoption of product bundling strategy by vendors. Product bundling means offering several products for sale as one product. Vendors are bundling two or more products or services to achieve product differentiation. For example, along with vital signs monitors, vendors are offering accessories for patients to monitor their blood pressure levels as well. For instance, Smiths Medical develops BCI, a bedside patient monitor that includes vital signs, pulse oximeters, capnography, and blood pressure monitors.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing number of cardiologists in Europe. The increasing number of specialized healthcare providers can increase the adoption of hospitals and ASCs by individuals to receive treatment. In Europe, there is growing number of cardiologists. For instance, according to the Eurostat in 2016, there were around 52,000 cardiologists available in the 25 EU member countries.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the competitive pricing between global and local vendors. There are several vendors in the market. Global companies invest significantly in the marketing, promotion, and improvement of their brand name for profit margins. However, intense competition between the global and the local vendors encourages product differentiation and price wars. This forces the global vendors to lower the average selling prices of their devices to compete for high volume and low-cost sales agreements. Vendors also offer discounts, which further contributes to market competition. As a result, vendors, particularly leading companies, are operating on low-profit margins.
Key vendors
- Omron Healthcare
- Philips Healthcare
- Smiths Medical
- Welch Allyn
Other prominent vendors
- A&D Medical
- Beurer
- BpTRU Medical Devices
- Braun
- Briggs Healthcare
- Rossmax
- Royal Life Care Diagnostics
- Sara Health Care
- Schiller
- Sensifree
- SPENGLER
- SunTech Medical
- VitalSignals
- White Medical
- Zoe Medical
- Others
