

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) reported July U.S. retail sales of 202,220 vehicles, down about 14 percent from strong sales in July 2016. GM's July total sales were 226,107 vehicles, down about 15.4 percent from last year.



GM's U.S. commercial vehicles sales were up 40 percent from last July, the best July since 2007, led by strong large van sales (up 89 percent), small utilities (up 61 percent) and large pickup sales (up 21 percent).



U.S. daily rental sales were down more than 11,200 vehicles or 81 percent in July, as planned. In July, GM's daily rental sales accounted for only 1 percent of GM's total sales. GM continues to have the lowest U.S. rental mix of any full-line automaker at about 7 percent of total sales year to date.



GM said will offer customers the U.S. industry's newest and broadest lineup of crossovers by the end of 2017.



'U.S. auto sales continue to moderate from last year's record pace, but key U.S. economic fundamentals remain supportive of strong vehicle sales,' said Mustafa Mohatarem, GM chief economist. 'Under the current economic conditions, we anticipate the second half of 2017 will be much stronger than the first half.'



