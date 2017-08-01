AAPL Stock Predictions 2018Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is not only one of the richest companies on earth, it is still-even after all these years-one of the most exciting ones as well. What makes the Apple stock price such an attractive investment for many market players is that the company does not rest on its laurels and is constantly looking to push the envelope. Case in point, the "iPhone 8" launch and the company's push towards augmented reality technology, both of which could be huge winners for the Apple stock price.These exciting developments are going to be potentially huge movers for the stock, ones that could push the forecast above $200.00 per.

