Global Pedometer Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2021 - Increased Adoption of Wearable Devices for Healthy Lifestyle

The "Global Pedometer Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global pedometer market to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Pedometer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is technological advancements. Various technological advancements are taking place across industries, such as healthcare, medical, and the wearable industry. The pendulum-based electromechanical pedometers are undergoing product transformation to increase their accuracy and efficacy. The advancement in technology has led to the emergence of piezoelectric sensors that are used in pedometers to increase the accuracy of the device. As the piezoelectric device works on electromagnetic signals, the accuracy in counting steps or keeping track of the distance traveled is higher than a pendulum-based pedometer.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increased adoption of wearable devices for healthy lifestyle. The growing awareness about health and wellness is encouraging many people to exercise and stay fit and healthy. Wearables are increasingly being used by individuals as a preventive measure to monitor their health conditions. Among the wearable devices, the pedometer, which is available in various formats and designs, is one of the preferred devices. Pedometers are used by individuals to track the distance covered by them and monitor some basic health conditions. Features such as calorie counter, blood pressure monitor, and heart beat counter are providing value addition to the product and are one of the unique selling propositions for the higher sales of the product.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the low penetration in developing markets. The pedometer is one of the most common wearable devices used by individuals. Pedometers are generally purchased from retail outlets such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, company outlets, or online stores, which also deal with other consumer goods and electronic devices. Online sales have also greatly improved over the past few years. This has increased product sales through the online stores. Vendors are frequently interacting with consumers to increase consumers' education and to motivate consumers toward maintaining health and wellness. In addition, companies are encouraging its employees to consume their products themselves, in order to provide first-hand testimonials about the product, thereby serving as a powerful sales tool.

Key vendors



Fitbit

Garmin

Jawbone

Omron Healthcare



Other prominent vendors



Apple

Motorola

Yamax

Samsung

Adidas

Misfit

Xiaomi



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Geographical segmentation



PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channels



PART 08: Market segmentation by product



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t7tfzw/global_pedometer

