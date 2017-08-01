Sandhills East Acquires Additional Brands In Italy Following Recent Acquisitions & Establishment Of Local Office

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills East has acquired a number of trade publications serving Italy's construction, commercial trucking, and agriculture markets including: CamionSuperMarket, TrattoriSuperMarket, Cantierissimo con Carrellistica, Transporto Commerciale, and A come Agricoltura. The acquisition comes on the heels of the company's recent purchase of www.CercoCamion.com (a website connecting buyers and sellers in the local commercial trucking market), and the resulting establishment of a local office location in Nereto, Italy. The addition of these brands to Sandhills East's already-expansive portfolio will also establish a second office location in Milan.

The CamionSuperMarket, TrattoriSuperMarket, Cantierissimo con Carrellistica, Transporto Commerciale, and A come Agricoltura brands boast both publications and websites. Each is distinguished by industry, offering buyers direct access to equipment as well as industry news and insights, while also offering sellers direct access to buyers. "These brands have long held a strong presence in Italy's construction, agriculture, and transportation equipment markets," explains Sandhills' Chief Operations Officer Shawn Peed. "Our mission to connect buyers and sellers all over the world closely aligns, and our widespread reach in print and online position these brands to serve these markets even more effectively."

With the acquisition, Sandhills pairs the broad circulation and brand recognition of Machinery Trader, TractorHouse, and CercoCamion powered by Truck Paper with the CamionSuperMarket, TrattoriSuperMarket, Cantierissimo con Carrellistica, Transporto Commerciale, and A come Agricoltura brands to make advertised equipment more accessible. These print publications will reach buyers at the local locations they frequent through regular, on-demand distribution. In all, the publications join the ranks of Sandhills' successful portfolio of global print magazines, the circulation of which exceeds five million publications each month.

Sandhills Publishing is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our broad range of products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications and corresponding websites that connect buyers and sellers across the trucking, agriculture, construction, heavy equipment, aviation, and technology industries.

