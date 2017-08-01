

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Mazda North American Operations reported July U.S. sales of 27,089 vehicles, representing a decrease of 3 percent versus July of last year. With 25 selling days in July 2017, versus 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 0.9 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.



The Mazda CX-5 posted sales of 11,402 vehicles in the month of July. This number represents a YOY increase of 5.3 percent and is the best-ever July since the compact crossover SUV first went on sale in 2012.



Mazda Motor de Mexico reported July sales of 4,476 vehicles, up 8.8 percent versus July of last year.



