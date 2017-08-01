Glancy Prongay Murray LLP ("GPM") announces an investigation on behalf Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft ("Volkswagen" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: VLKAY) (OTC Pink: VLKPY) investors for allegedly issuing false and/or misleading information regarding the Company's compliance with antitrust laws. To obtain information or aid in the investigation, please visit the Volkswagen investigation page on our website at www.glancylaw.com.

The investigation concerns whether Porsche and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by engaging in a long running conspiracy to fix car prices.

On July 25, 2017, a complaint was filed against Porsche AG, Volkswagen AG, Audi AG, BMW AG, and Mercedes-Benz USA (the, "German Carmakers") alleging violations of federal antitrust laws. Specifically, the complaint alleges that since 2006, the German Carmakers conspired "to share commercially-sensitive information and reach unlawful agreements" in order "to impose a German automobile premium on consumers premised on superior German engineering, while secretly stunting incentives to innovate."

On this news, Volkswagen share price declined in value, thereby damaging investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Volkswagen securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170801005534/en/

Contacts:

Glancy Prongay Murray LLP, Los Angeles/New York

Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

shareholders@glancylaw.com

www.glancylaw.com