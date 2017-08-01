Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.9% by 2021: Increased Focus on Targeted Cancer Treatments

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global molecular cytogenetics market to grow at a CAGR of 10.94% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is the increased focus on targeted cancer treatment. Targeted cancer treatment blocks the growth of cancerous cells by interfering with specific cell molecules that are required for carcinogenesis and tumor, instead of interfering with all rapidly dividing cells. The growing prevalence of cancer among men and women is driving the constant development of cancer treatment. Chemotherapy is an important part of cancer treatment.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The aging population is increasing globally. it has been estimated that the number of people above the age of 65 is expected to increase by more than 200% by 2050 from 2010. With the continuing decline in mortality rates among the aging population, the ratio of aging people and their life expectancy are increasing. This is due to the decline in fertility rates and improvement in life expectancy rates.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is the advent of alternative techniques. Despite the significant performance advantages and cost benefits of molecular cytogenetics when compared with amplification assays or other molecular in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests, FISH's limitation of an error-prone and complex procedural nature, particularly for complex samples such as mucoid respiratory samples or environmental samples, have prevented its routine use for IVD. Some advancements have been made for the removal of traditional DNA probes with peptide probes.

Key vendors



Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific



Other prominent vendors



Applied Spectral Imaging

Biological Industries

CytoTest

Cytognomix

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Illumina

Leica Biosystems

MetaSystems

Oxford Gene Technology

PerkinElmer

SciGene



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Segmentation by end-users



PART 06: Segmentation by geography



PART 07: Decision framework



PART 08: Drivers and challenges



PART 09: Market trends



PART 10: Vendor landscape



PART 11: Key vendor analysis



PART 12: Appendix



