Dutch ISP significantly improves performance and decreases management time with Tintri

Tintri Inc. (NASDAQ: TNTR), a leading provider of enterprise cloud platforms, today announced that Internet Service Provider (ISP) Hosted.nl has selected Tintri as the foundation element of its enterprise cloud. Since deploying Tintri, the ISP has improved the performance of its systems and significantly decreased the time spent on support and maintenance, allowing it to focus on building an agile enterprise cloud platform for its growing customer base.

Located in Zevenaar, The Netherlands, Hosted.nl is a cloud provider that offers managed services, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) to a growing number of businesses and individuals across the Netherlands and Belgium. Targeting both the public and private space, the company's goal is to support and grow its customers' online businesses by supplying them with extensive knowledge of the industry and a portfolio of innovative products.

Hosted.nl is Europe's first ISP to integrate the Tintri enteprise cloud solution into three different hypervisor platforms to meet their customer's tailored business needs. The hypervisor platforms are used for the following services:

Desktop as a Service hosted on Hyper-V

VMware Resource Pools

Citrix XenServer virtualization

To cater to its customers' diverse requirements, the company needed a very flexible enterprise cloud solution. After assessing the market, it chose Tintri's enterprise cloud platform. Hosted.nl is now able to easily see the state of its complete infrastructure, and to be fully informed about the vulnerabilities and performance bottlenecks of its entire cloud environment.

Jeroen Gerritsen, Managing Director, Hosted.nl, commented: "Thanks to Tintri's enterprise cloud platform, we can get detailed real-time information on individual applications, regardless of the underlying hypervisor. This insight puts Tintri far ahead of traditional storage solutions. Additionally, as a result of the implementation of Tintri, our consultants are spending far less time on support and maintenance, due to its extensive monitoring and analytics."

