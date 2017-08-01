The California-based equipment supplier sold one Matrix solar ion implant system and two Energi solar implant systems during the second quarter of this year.

U.S. based equipment supplier Intevac Inc., which produces manufacturing and inspection equipment for the PV industry, was able to swing to a profit in the second quarter of 2017, as revenue was pushed up by sales of its thin film equipment.

Revenue for the quarter was $31.0 million, a considerable improvement from $14.9 million in the same period a year earlier. Of this turnover, $22.4 million came from the thin film equipment ...

