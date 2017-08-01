

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector saw continued growth in the month of July, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Tuesday, although the pace growth slowed.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index dropped to 56.3 in July from 57.8 in June, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to fall to 56.5.



The decrease by the headline index came amid a slowdown in the pace of growth in new orders, as the new orders index fell to 60.4 in July from 63.5 in June.



The report said the production index also slid to 60.6 in July from 62.4 in June, indicating a slowdown in the pace of growth.



Additionally, the ISM said the employment index dipped to 55.2 in July from 57.2 in June, although the reading above 50 indicates continued job growth in the manufacturing sector.



The report said the prices index jumped to 62.0 in July from 55.0 in June, indicating an acceleration in the pace of price growth.



On Thursday, the ISM is scheduled to release a separate report on activity in the service sector. The service sector index is expected to edge down to 56.9 in July from 57.4 in June.



