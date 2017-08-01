

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America Inc., reported July 2017 sales of 222,057 units. With the one less selling day in July 2017 compared to July 2016, sales were up 3.6 percent on volume and up 7.8 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.



Toyota division posted July sales of 193,155 units, up 3.6 percent on a volume basis, and up 7.8 percent on a DSR basis.



Lexus posted July sales of 28,902 units, up 3.6 percent on a volume basis, and up 7.8 percent on a DSR basis.



