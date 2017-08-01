MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Epoch Lacrosse, a U.S. design and technology company that specializes in lacrosse, proudly announces its partnership with Major League Lacrosse (MLL) player, Dylan Molloy. Molloy is the 2016 Tewaaraton Award recipient, first overall draft pick for the 2017 MLL Collegiate Draft and is now a player for the Florida Launch following his impressive lacrosse career at Brown University.

The partnership includes a dual agreement with Legends Lacrosse, where both Epoch and Legends will provide equipment and apparel to outfit Molloy. Molloy will be playing with an Epoch Dragonfly 7 carbon fiber shaft, the prequel head and will be protected by custom Epoch Integra gloves, arm pads and shoulder pads. Legends Lacrosse will outfit Molloy with custom apparel and uniforms.

"Dylan Molloy is an outstanding athlete whose personal brand parallels perfectly with our mission to provide the highest-quality gear and equipment to a variety of lacrosse athletes," said James Miceli, principal and founder of Epoch Lacrosse. "We are proud to partner with Molloy to serve as a new face for Epoch Lacrosse and we are excited to equip him with our latest and most technologically-advanced gear."

During his collegiate career, Molloy had a school record of 153 goals and was named as a three-time All-American. Molloy was also a two-time Ivy League Player of the Year, New England Player of the Year for two consecutive years, USILA Player of the Year and Attackman of the Year. Molloy is currently one of the top scorers in his rookie season with 24 total points to date and has been named MLL Rookie of the Week twice for 2017.

This partnership is another major milestone for Epoch Lacrosse as the company continues to expand and pursue future opportunities within the lacrosse industry. The collaboration between Epoch, Molloy and Legends will result in combined events and athletic partnerships that serve to strengthen both the brands and players.

"I am a huge fan of both Epoch and Legends, and I am extremely honored to work with both authentic lacrosse brands as I launch my professional career," said Dylan Molloy, attackman for the Florida Launch. "Both companies provide players with the highest-quality apparel and goods, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work so closely with each of them."

About Epoch Lacrosse

Epoch Lacrosse is a U.S. design and technology company committed to exclusively creating the highest-performing lacrosse equipment made and manufactured in the U.S. Through its innovation lab in Minneapolis, Epoch Lacrosse incorporates high-tech practices into its production including 3D printing and utilizing carbon fiber. In addition to Epoch Lacrosse's use of technology, the design of their shafts is leading the lacrosse industry and are growing in popularity among players -- including the Dragonfly 7, a light-weight shaft that is produced for players at the highest level.

About Legends Lacrosse

Legends Lacrosse, the premier resource for student-athletes, parents, and coaches at all levels. Launched in Fall of 2016, Legends Lacrosse will be raising the bar for lacrosse training, competition, and exposure. Through a unique set of programs, Legends Lacrosse will provide a world-class experience that evolves beyond traditional offerings and serves as the "one-stop" resource for any athlete or coach in the sport. Founded by Scott Hochstadt and Rory Doucette, two influential figures who have grown the sport of lacrosse on the west coast immensely over the last 15 years, Legends Lacrosse will offer combine events unmatched anywhere, providing team building and leadership programs, and individual & team recruiting opportunities for all ages and skill levels. In partnership with Sports Academy, a 96,000sqft state-of-the-art and fully integrated athletic development campus in Thousand Oaks, CA, Legends LAX will deliver these programs utilizing NCAA coaches to create a truly unique and memorable experience for players, while delivering incredible value to parents.

