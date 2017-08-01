STAMFORD, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- BPM Partners, the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM), today announced the immediate availability of a new Performance Management Vendor Landscape Matrix (VLM) designed to provide a more in-depth view of the 2017 BPM market. This first-of-its-kind document combines the analyst assessment with customer satisfaction and pricing data. The additional data along with the graphical format make the analysis more useful and user-friendly. The 2017 VLM is still a single report that presents a unified view of the solution options available for financial, strategic, and operational performance management.

Unique Elements of the 2017 VLM:

Vertical axis on the vendor grid represents target company size while the horizontal axis shows number of customers

'Best Fit' tags call out each vendor's core strengths

Customer satisfaction ratings focus on ease of use and Finance self-sufficiency

Tables comparing vendor pricing ranges are grouped by target company size

Embedded links to BPM Partners curated vendor pages update in real time for accuracy

The 2017 report is available now. The 17 vendors examined in this report range from small companies to large enterprises. To acknowledge the growing importance of the cloud, the report identifies the percentage of each vendor's cloud-based sales from the past year. The grid uses color coding to highlight the most successful cloud vendors.

"We believe we have produced the most informative, accurate, and useful analyst report focused on the full range of performance management solutions. It should be part of every buyer's initial research on solutions in this market," said Craig Schiff, President and CEO of BPM Partners.

About BPM Partners

BPM Partners is the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM) and related business intelligence solutions. The company helps organizations address their budgeting, planning, financial reporting, regulatory compliance, profitability optimization, key performance indicator (KPI) development, and operational performance challenges with vendor-neutral experts who can guide companies through their BPM initiatives from start to finish while both reducing risk and minimizing costs. For further details, go to http://www.bpmpartners.com. Follow BPM Partners on Twitter @BPMTeam.

Bobbie Carlton,

Carlton PR & Marketing, Inc.

(781) 718-7619

Email Contact



