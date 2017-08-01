Global Clostridium Diagnostics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.7% by 2021: Analysis By Technology, Product & End User

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Clostridium Diagnostics Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global clostridium diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of 14.71% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Clostridium Diagnostics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is technological advancements. The use of automation and robots in clinical laboratories has become more prevalent today. The pressure on the laboratories to produce faster results and reduce errors to improve patient care has increased. The current technologies in laboratory automation can automate specimen transportation, sorting, accessioning, and inspection. Over the decade, the pressure to reduce healthcare costs has increased, and hence, laboratories are relying on automation to maintain profitability. Currently, over 30% of laboratories in Japan, Europe, and North America has implemented a significant degree of laboratory automation.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising prevalence of Clostridium-related diseases. Clostridium difficile infection (CDI) is a major cause of hospital-associated GI illness and creates a huge burden on the healthcare system. It is estimated that patients with CDI put a burden of $3.2 billion annually in the US on the healthcare system. Patients with CDI have a longer stay at the hospital, and CDI has been the major cause of large outbreaks of diseases in hospitals. The new molecular diagnostic stool test will replace the current enzyme immunoassay tests.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high cost of molecular diagnostics over immunoassays. Most of the tests done for the diagnosis of Clostridium-related infections are immunoassay tests as they are cost-effective. Immunoassays are quick and accurate tests and can be done on-site, as well as, in the laboratory. The tests are very effective in detecting several infections. Every year out of 100 cases, 30 cases go undiagnosed. With 30% chances of missing the diagnosis, the other preferable option is molecular diagnostics that offer high accuracy. With several organizations preferring molecular diagnostics over immunoassays, patients have to incur high costs.
Key vendors
- Abbott
- Beckman Coulter
- Olympus
- Siemens Healthineers
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Other prominent vendors
- BD
- bioMerieux
- Chrono-log Corporation
- Corgenix
- Diazyme Laboratories
- Fujirebio Diagnostics
- Hologic
- Qiagen
- Sysmex Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
