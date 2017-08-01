The "Baby Car Seat Market in Turkey 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The baby car seat market in Turkey is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.89% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Baby Car Seat Market in Turkey 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increased focus on improving the functionalities in baby car seats. Vendors of baby car seats in the country are focusing on improving the functionalities to increase the comfort of babies while traveling. For instance, baby car seats offered by Maxi-Cosi contains LEDs and sound displays to ensure the correct fitting of the baby car seats. The lights will blink when the correct installation has been achieved.
According to the report, one driver in the market is high child population in Turkey. The baby car seat market in Turkey is highly dependent on the child population in the country. As there are strict laws in Turkey enforcing the use of baby car seats, the market growth in the country is directly related to the child population in the country. In Turkey, around 30% of the total population is under 17 years of age. Thus, Turkey also has the largest youth population compared to other countries in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.
Key vendors
- Britax
- Chicco
- Koala
- Maxi-Cosi
- RECARO
Other prominent vendors
- Bébé Confort
- Brevi
- Coletto
- CONCORD
- Disney Baby
- Evenflo
- Kiddy
- Mountain Buggy
- phil&teds
- Stokke
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Country profile: Turkey
PART 06: Market landscape
PART 07: Market segmentation by product type
PART 08: Market segmentation by distribution channel
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
PART 14: Appendix
