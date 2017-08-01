The "Baby Car Seat Market in Turkey 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The baby car seat market in Turkey is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.89% during the period 2017-2021.

One trend in the market is increased focus on improving the functionalities in baby car seats. Vendors of baby car seats in the country are focusing on improving the functionalities to increase the comfort of babies while traveling. For instance, baby car seats offered by Maxi-Cosi contains LEDs and sound displays to ensure the correct fitting of the baby car seats. The lights will blink when the correct installation has been achieved.

According to the report, one driver in the market is high child population in Turkey. The baby car seat market in Turkey is highly dependent on the child population in the country. As there are strict laws in Turkey enforcing the use of baby car seats, the market growth in the country is directly related to the child population in the country. In Turkey, around 30% of the total population is under 17 years of age. Thus, Turkey also has the largest youth population compared to other countries in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

Key vendors

Britax

Chicco

Koala

Maxi-Cosi

RECARO

Other prominent vendors

Bébé Confort

Brevi

Coletto

CONCORD

Disney Baby

Evenflo

Kiddy

Mountain Buggy

phil&teds

Stokke

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Country profile: Turkey

PART 06: Market landscape

PART 07: Market segmentation by product type

PART 08: Market segmentation by distribution channel

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

PART 14: Appendix

