Doriemus PLC - Notice of AGM

1 August 2017

Doriemus PLC

("Doriemus" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Doriemus PLC (NEX:DOR), the London traded UK focused oil and gas exploration and production investment company, announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 11.00 a.m. on 23 August 2017 at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP, The Broadgate Tower, 8th Floor, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EW.

Notice of the Annual General Meeting has today been posted to shareholders and is available at the following link: http://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=2074462

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

