Doriemus PLC - Notice of AGM

1 August 2017
Doriemus PLC
("Doriemus" or the "Company")
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Doriemus PLC (NEX:DOR), the London traded UK focused oil and gas exploration and production investment company, announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 11.00 a.m. on 23 August 2017 at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP, The Broadgate Tower, 8th Floor, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EW.
Notice of the Annual General Meeting has today been posted to shareholders and is available at the following link: http://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=2074462
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
-ENDS-
For further additional information, please contact:
|Doriemus plc
David Lenigas / Donald Strang
|+44 (0) 20 7440 0640
|Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Corporate Adviser
Guy Miller / Fungai Ndoro
|+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
|Optiva Securities Limited
Broker
Christian Dennis / Jeremy King
|+44 (0) 20 3137 1902
|Square1 Consulting
Public Relations
David Bick
|+44 (0) 20 7929 5599