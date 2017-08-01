sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 345915 ISIN: GB0030818198 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
01.08.2017 | 16:51
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Doriemus PLC - Notice of AGM

1 August 2017

Doriemus PLC

("Doriemus" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Doriemus PLC (NEX:DOR), the London traded UK focused oil and gas exploration and production investment company, announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 11.00 a.m. on 23 August 2017 at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP, The Broadgate Tower, 8th Floor, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EW.

Notice of the Annual General Meeting has today been posted to shareholders and is available at the following link: http://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=2074462

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

For further additional information, please contact:

Doriemus plc
David Lenigas / Donald Strang		+44 (0) 20 7440 0640
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Corporate Adviser
Guy Miller / Fungai Ndoro		+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Optiva Securities Limited
Broker
Christian Dennis / Jeremy King		+44 (0) 20 3137 1902
Square1 Consulting
Public Relations
David Bick		+44 (0) 20 7929 5599

© 2017 PR Newswire