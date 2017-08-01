Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Audited Results to 28 February 2017

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 1 August 2017

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited

("Asia Wealth" or the "Company")

AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2017

The Board is pleased to report the Audited Results of Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited for the Financial Year from 1 March 2016 to 28 February 2017. These accounts have been prepared in accordance with the NEX Rules and contain an audit opinion which is qualified only in respect of the possible effects of the Group's investment in Ray Alliance not having been assessed for impairment. The Accounts will shortly be available on the NEX website, http://www.nexexchange.com or via the Company's website, www.asiawealthgroup.com and extracts are set out below and in Appendix 1.

Chairman's Statement

The Company reports a consolidated loss of US$110,395 (last year (US$150,068)),

Whilst the Board is disappointed with the consolidated results for the sixth financial year of the Company, it is working hard to restore the Company's to profitability and has identified several new areas of business expansion opportunities in South East Asia and with a few groups in North America and in Europe. The Company's main source of income, Meyer Asset Management Ltd, achieved a net profit of US$163,817 (last year US$119,959) and continues to show a satisfactory performance, despite difficult trading conditions.

The Board remains focused on further acquisitions and partnerships in Europe and the Americas as well as the south-east Asian region. The Board has a cash surplus to seek further acquisitions and is currently looking at businesses in the Fintech space.

I would again like to thank the Company's staff for their hard work throughout the year and shareholders for their support and we look forward to taking advantage of the opportunities which we expect to encounter in the forthcoming year.

The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year ended 29 February 2016.

Richard Cayne

Chairman

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

For the year ended 29 February 2017

Expressed in U.S.Dollars

2017 2016 Non-current assets Fixed assets 31,697 41,266 Investment property 380,246 - Goodwill - 11,815 411,943 53,081 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 869,147 1,281,923 Trade receivables 215,041 268,828 Loans and other receivables 133,046 45,843 Due from related party 97 - Prepayments and other assets 96,352 110,959 Available-for-sale investment 318,162 318,162 Investment in associate - - 1,631,845 2,025,715 Total assets $ 2,043,788 2,078,796 Equity Share capital 913,496 913,496 Share-based payment reserve 10,708 35,423 Consolidation reserve 405,997 405,997 Translation reserve (9,317) (15,919) Accumulated deficit (372,081) (302,692) Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company 948,803 1,036,305 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests (17,552) (1,201) Total equity 931,251 1,035,104 Non-current liabilities Liabilities under finance lease agreement 18,245 26,032 Current liabilities Trade payables 927,954 933,698 Due to related parties 59,966 10,911 Liabilities under finance lease agreement 7,017 7,868 Deferred revenue 1,958 1,911 Other payables and accrued expenses 97,397 63,272 1,094,292 1,017,660 Total liabilities 1,112,637 1,043,692 Total equity and liabilities $ 2,043,788 $ 2,078,796





Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the year ended 29 February 2017

Expressed in U.S.Dollars

2017 2016 Revenue Commission income 1,517,797 1,202,336 Rental income 9,058 - 1,526,855 1,202,336 Expenses Commission expense 880,977 534,638 Professional fees 283,976 341,119 Directors' fees 218,902 216,418 Bad debt expense 76,188 44,100 Wages and salaries 51,037 49,681 Travel and entertainment 50,058 65,363 Office expense 40,395 45,663 Depreciation 20,017 28,569 Marketing 15,805 48,204 Rent 14,115 14,277 Bank charges 6,401 6,682 Communications expense 2,919 3,029 Other expenses 22,209 13,159 1,682,999 1,410,902 Net loss from operations (156,144) (208,566) Other income/(expenses) Gain on disposal of fixed assets 5,684 - Share of loss of associate company (29,382) - Impairment of goodwill (11,815) - Foreign currency exchange (loss)/gain (19,387) 56,491 Other income 101,986 6,456 47,086 62,947 Net loss before finance costs (109,058) (145,619) Finance costs Interest expense 1,337 4,449 Net loss before taxation (110,395) (150,068) Taxation - - Total comprehensive loss $ (110,395) $ (150,068) Total comprehensive loss attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent Company (94,104) (135,919) Non-controlling interest (16,291) (14,149) $ (110,395) $ (150,068) Loss per share attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company: Basic loss per share $ (0.00823) $ (0.01189) Diluted loss per share $ (0.00812) $ (0.01142)





Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the year ended 29 February 2017

Expressed in U.S.Dollars