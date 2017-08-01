Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Audited Results to 28 February 2017

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 1 August 2017
Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited
("Asia Wealth" or the "Company")
AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2017
The Board is pleased to report the Audited Results of Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited for the Financial Year from 1 March 2016 to 28 February 2017. These accounts have been prepared in accordance with the NEX Rules and contain an audit opinion which is qualified only in respect of the possible effects of the Group's investment in Ray Alliance not having been assessed for impairment. The Accounts will shortly be available on the NEX website, http://www.nexexchange.com or via the Company's website, www.asiawealthgroup.com and extracts are set out below and in Appendix 1.
Chairman's Statement
The Company reports a consolidated loss of US$110,395 (last year (US$150,068)),
Whilst the Board is disappointed with the consolidated results for the sixth financial year of the Company, it is working hard to restore the Company's to profitability and has identified several new areas of business expansion opportunities in South East Asia and with a few groups in North America and in Europe. The Company's main source of income, Meyer Asset Management Ltd, achieved a net profit of US$163,817 (last year US$119,959) and continues to show a satisfactory performance, despite difficult trading conditions.
The Board remains focused on further acquisitions and partnerships in Europe and the Americas as well as the south-east Asian region. The Board has a cash surplus to seek further acquisitions and is currently looking at businesses in the Fintech space.
I would again like to thank the Company's staff for their hard work throughout the year and shareholders for their support and we look forward to taking advantage of the opportunities which we expect to encounter in the forthcoming year.
The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year ended 29 February 2016.
Richard Cayne
Chairman
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
For the year ended 29 February 2017
Expressed in U.S.Dollars
|2017
|2016
|Non-current assets
|Fixed assets
|31,697
|41,266
|Investment property
|380,246
|-
|Goodwill
|-
|11,815
|411,943
|53,081
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|869,147
|1,281,923
|Trade receivables
|215,041
|268,828
|Loans and other receivables
|133,046
|45,843
|Due from related party
|97
|-
|Prepayments and other assets
|96,352
|110,959
|Available-for-sale investment
|318,162
|318,162
|Investment in associate
|-
|-
|1,631,845
|2,025,715
|Total assets
|$
|2,043,788
|2,078,796
|Equity
|Share capital
|913,496
|913,496
|Share-based payment reserve
|10,708
|35,423
|Consolidation reserve
|405,997
|405,997
|Translation reserve
|(9,317)
|(15,919)
|Accumulated deficit
|(372,081)
|(302,692)
|Total equity attributable to equity holders of the
|Parent Company
|948,803
|1,036,305
|Equity attributable to non-controlling interests
|(17,552)
|(1,201)
|Total equity
|931,251
|1,035,104
|Non-current liabilities
|Liabilities under finance lease agreement
|18,245
|26,032
|Current liabilities
|Trade payables
|927,954
|933,698
|Due to related parties
|59,966
|10,911
|Liabilities under finance lease agreement
|7,017
|7,868
|Deferred revenue
|1,958
|1,911
|Other payables and accrued expenses
|97,397
|63,272
|1,094,292
|1,017,660
|Total liabilities
|1,112,637
|1,043,692
|Total equity and liabilities
|$
|2,043,788
|$
|2,078,796
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the year ended 29 February 2017
Expressed in U.S.Dollars
|2017
|2016
|Revenue
|Commission income
|1,517,797
|1,202,336
|Rental income
|9,058
|-
|1,526,855
|1,202,336
|Expenses
|Commission expense
|880,977
|534,638
|Professional fees
|283,976
|341,119
|Directors' fees
|218,902
|216,418
|Bad debt expense
|76,188
|44,100
|Wages and salaries
|51,037
|49,681
|Travel and entertainment
|50,058
|65,363
|Office expense
|40,395
|45,663
|Depreciation
|20,017
|28,569
|Marketing
|15,805
|48,204
|Rent
|14,115
|14,277
|Bank charges
|6,401
|6,682
|Communications expense
|2,919
|3,029
|Other expenses
|22,209
|13,159
|1,682,999
|1,410,902
|Net loss from operations
|(156,144)
|(208,566)
|Other income/(expenses)
|Gain on disposal of fixed assets
|5,684
|-
|Share of loss of associate company
|(29,382)
|-
|Impairment of goodwill
|(11,815)
|-
|Foreign currency exchange (loss)/gain
|(19,387)
|56,491
|Other income
|101,986
|6,456
|47,086
|62,947
|Net loss before finance costs
|(109,058)
|(145,619)
|Finance costs
|Interest expense
|1,337
|4,449
|Net loss before taxation
|(110,395)
|(150,068)
|Taxation
|-
|-
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(110,395)
|$
|(150,068)
|Total comprehensive loss attributable to:
|Equity holders of the Parent Company
|(94,104)
|(135,919)
|Non-controlling interest
|(16,291)
|(14,149)
|$
|(110,395)
|$
|(150,068)
|Loss per share attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company:
|Basic loss per share
|$
|(0.00823)
|$
|(0.01189)
|Diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.00812)
|$
|(0.01142)
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the year ended 29 February 2017
Expressed in U.S.Dollars
|2017
|2016
|Operating activities
|Total comprehensive loss
|(110,395)
|(150,068)
|Adjustments for:
|Bad debt expense
|76,188
|44,100
|Depreciation
|20,017
|28,569
|Gain on disposal of fixed assets
|(5,510)
|-
|Share of loss of associate company
|29,382
|-
|Impairment of goodwill
|11,815
|-
|Foreign currency exchange loss
|23,002
|13,307
|Operating income/(loss) before changes in operating assets and liabilities
|44,499
|(64,092)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Increase in trade receivables
|(22,401)
|(39,445)
|Increase in loan and other receivables
|(87,203)
|(45,843)
|Decrease/(increase) in prepayments and other assets
|14,607
|(22,768)
|Decrease in trade payables
|(5,744)
|(249,448)
|Decrease in liabilities under finance lease agreements
|(8,638)
|(19,299)
|Increase in deferred revenue
|47
|1,911
|Increase in other payables and accrued expenses
|34,125
|1,295
|Cash flows used in operating activities
|(30,708)
|(437,689)
|Investing activities
|Acquisition of subsidiary
|-
|(28,987)
|Acquisition of associate
|(29,382)
|-
|Acquisition of investment property
|(387,939)
|-
|Acquisition of fixed assets
|(2,755)
|(910)
|Disposal of fixed assets
|5,510
|-
|Cash flows used in investing activities
|(414,566)
|(29,897)
|Financing activities
|Net advances from related party
|48,958
|32,746
|Cash flows from financing activities
|48,958
|32,746
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(396,316)
|(434,840)
|Effects of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
|(16,460)
|21,179
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|1,281,923
|1,695,584
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|$
|869,147
|$
|1,281,923
|Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash at bank.