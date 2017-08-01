Valiant Investments Plc - Acquisition, Update, and Issue Of Equity

VALIANT INVESTMENTS PLC

("Valiant")

Acquisition, Update, And Issue Of Equity

1 August 2017

Valiant is pleased to provide the following update on its 84.7% owned subsidiary, Flamethrower plc, and to announce that it has raised funds of £52,500 by way of a placing of ordinary shares.

FLAMETHROWER PLC

ACQUISITION OF FOOTBALLTIPSFC.COM

Flamethrower plc ("Flamethrower" or the "Company") has acquired the website http://www.FootballTipsFc.com ("the Website") for a cash consideration of £40,000.

The website provides football betting tips to registered users, of which there are over 700 monthly or quarterly recurring subscriptions, which generate annual revenue of approximately £50,000.

CONRAD WINDHAM, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, SAID:

"We are pleased to add FootballTipsFC.com to our portfolio of websites, which should prove to have been acquired on a very attractive earnings multiple. The principal cost associated with the website is the sourcing of tips, but we do not envisage such costs will increase the earnings multiple the website has been acquired on to over one. We look forward to expanding the content available to subscribers over the coming weeks, and building on the popularity the site has achieved to date."

UPDATE ON MINECRAFTCOMMAND.SCIENCE

Since acquiring https://MinecraftCommand.Science in May 2017 for a cash consideration of $25,000, Flamethrower has been working to improve the site for users. The Company has partnered with a specialist gaming advertising network, which now serves takeover skins on the website, and which should increase the revenue generated through advertising. Video ad units are also in the process of being trialled.

Other improvements include the imminent launch of a forum, which will enable the large userbase of between 200,000 - 250,000 unique users per month to expand the topics discussed beyond sharing Minecraft Commands. A tech-themed Amazon Affiliate Store will also shortly be launched.

ACQUISITION OF MINECRAFTDLS.COM

Flamethrower has acquired http://www.MinecraftDLs.com for a cash consideration of $2,150. MinecraftDLs.com has been dormant for the past year, but still attracts between 6,500 - 8,000 unique users per month. The Company will shortly commence serving takeover skins and video ads on MinecraftDLs.com, which will be served by the same specialist gaming advertising network that serves ads to MinecraftCommand.Science. New content will be added to MinecraftDLs.com, and the Company's portfolio of websites for Minecraft will all be cross-promoted.

LAUNCH OF APPSFORMINECRAFT.COM

Flamethrower has recently launched http://www.AppsForMinecraft.com to showcase and promote its portfolio of apps for Minecraft. AppsForMinecraft.com will be cross-promoted on the Company's portfolio of Minecraft websites.

ACQUISITION AND RELEASE OF APPS

Flamethrower has acquired two Mac apps for Minecraft, iCraft - Crafting Tutorials For Minecraft, and House Ideas And Cheats Guide For Minecraft, for a cash consideration of $1,400. Both apps are priced at tier 5 (£4.99) on the Mac App Store.

Developments at the Company's subsidiary, Slot Right In Ltd, have been slower than anticipated. However, Slot Right In Ltd has recently released several casino apps, including keno, solitaire, slots, poker, and bingo, with others in development, and the directors are optimistic that revenue, which is generated primarily from publishing ads, will shortly improve from what has been a slow start.

ISSUE OF EQUITY

Valiant is pleased to advise that it has raised £52,500 by way of a placing of 52,500,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1p each at a price of 0.1p per share. The monies raised will provide Valiant with additional working capital and enable it to further accelerate the development of its 84.7% owned subsidiary, Flamethrower.

The new ordinary shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.



Following this placing there are now 1,094,058,666 ordinary shares in issue, of which the Directors are interested in a total of 15,520,000 ordinary shares, representing 1.42% of the issued share capital.

The Directors of Valiant accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

