PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Inside Self-Storage Magazine readers voted SelfStorageAuction.com, an online auction site that provides bidders with a centralized place to find self-storage auctions and attend live or bid online from virtually any location, as "Best Online Auction Services" in the magazine's "2017 Best of Business" poll.

"We are thrilled to be honored by our peers and industry professionals who recognize our team's dedication to serving our customers in every aspect of online auctions," said Jim Grant, who founded SelfStorageAuction.com. Grant was the founder of the online self storage auction industry with the ground-breaking website, Storage Battles*, which later merged with Storage Treasures*. Grant's companies won the ISS Best Online Auction Award in 2013, 2014 and 2015 and he has done it once again with his latest venture, SelfStorageAuction.com

"This is a testament to our website being recognized as revolutionizing the storage auction industry yet again," Grant said. "Our platform is quickly growing in popularity within the United States and is currently expanding into the international market with auctions in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom due to the large demand we are receiving from other countries."

SelfStorageAuction.com is a mobile-friendly website that combines the simplicity, reliability and exceptional customer service of the original platform with new features that ensure stability and are more user friendly. Through its integrated state of the art website, Self Storage Auction interfaces with all management software companies to make posting auctions easier.

Winners of the Inside Self-Storage "Best of Business" reader-choice poll are honored through profile pages in ISS Magazine as well as during a special ceremony at the Inside Self-Storage World Expo in Las Vegas. The results are published online year-round for ISS readers to access.

About SelfStorageAuction.com

SelfStorageAuction.com offers self storage facilities the most versatile online auction platform in the industry with integration with all management software systems. Our website provides a platform that is efficient and easy to post past due liened units. Our knowledgeable and trusted staff provides first-hand experience to facilitate your auction process and obtain you the highest loss recovery possible. SelfStorageAuction.com is reinventing the online auction industry and is the first company to offer these services internationally throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. Call 480-900-8350 or visit us at www.selfstorageauction.com for more information.

About Inside Self Storage

For nearly 25 years, ISS has provided informational resources to self-storage owners, managers, developers and investors. Its educational offerings include a monthly magazine, annual conferences and tradeshows, an extensive website, the ISS Store, and Self-Storage Talk, the industry's largest online community. Additional information is available at www.insideselfstorage.com.

*SelfStorageAuction.com is not affiliated with Storage Battles or Storage Treasures.

