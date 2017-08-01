Global Memory Cards Market 2017-2021: Analysis By Application, Type & Geography

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Memory Cards Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global memory cards market to decline at a CAGR of (0.44%) during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Memory Cards Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing need of high capacity solution. With the increased penetration of Internet worldwide, it is expected that the number of connected things will be tripled by 2020. This will increase the amount of data transactions, ultimately fueling the need for storage devices with high capacity. As per SD Association, it is expected that 44 trillion GB of data will be created and copied, by 2020. To accommodate this huge growth in data, SD Association has laid down higher bandwidth specifications, which will provide end-users an option to choose from various memory cards.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the requirement for storage devices in cameras and camcorders. The popularity of photography is gaining momentum worldwide. With the rise in the number of social platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, people are learning tips and tricks to enhance their photography skills to gain appreciation. This increasing familiarity of various features of photography among people is pushing the demand for high-pixel digital cameras and camcorders. The number of pixel in a camera determines the quality of a picture. Therefore, higher the pixel in cameras, higher the quality of pictures and higher the quality of pictures, larger the space required to store them.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the rise in use of cloud storage. Cloud storage is a new and more optimized technology of storage media. In cloud storage, data are stored online in the cloud and are accessible from multiple connected points. It is highly recoverable and provides better accessibility, strong security features, and rapid deployment. Cloud storage can archive data and recover it in case of any disaster.

Key vendors



SanDisk

Kingston Technology

Lexar

ADATA Technology

Transcend Information

Samsung Group

Sony

Toshiba



Other prominent vendors



Cactus Technologies

Delkin Devices

Eye-Fi

KINGMAX Technology

PNY Technologies

Starline International Group

Team Group



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Market segmentation by type



PART 08: Market segmentation by geography



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/46g857/global_memory

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716