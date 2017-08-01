Matt Thomas joins Basis Technologies to lead further global expansion and accelerate adoption of market-leading SAP automation tools

Basis Technologies, a leading innovator in the field of DevOps for SAP, today announces that Matt Thomas has joined the company in the role of Senior Vice President. Matt will lead an expanded Americas/Asia-Pacific (AAP) business unit that will further accelerate adoption of the company's unique SAP-focused software tools across the globe.

"We're delighted that Matt has chosen to join Basis Technologies to build on and expand our track record of international success. Matt's appointment signals our commitment to further global expansion and emphasizes the growing significance of our SAP automation tools in the Americas and APAC regions, where companies like Procter and Gamble and Commonwealth Bank of Australia have recently adopted our DevOps Toolset," said Martin Metcalf, CEO of Basis Technologies International.

A highly experienced and successful leader, Matt brings experience from a diverse range of global technology companies, most recently CA Technologies and iTKO, where he helped integrate DevOps into the mainstream. At Basis Technologies, he will lead all facets of the expansion for the newly formed AAP Region in order to grow Basis Technologies international customer base and support the needs of a growing list of clients and partners.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies has delivered innovative software solutions for 20 years. The company focuses on automation tools that enable continuous delivery in SAP environments, helping companies to keep pace with their customers. Basis Technologies' products support the adoption of methodologies such as Agile and DevOps for SAP, and their client list features a selection of major multinational companies, including some of the world's most extensive users of SAP.

