Technavio's latest market research report on the global rugged smartphone marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170801005777/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global rugged smartphone market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Rugged smartphones are preferred in situations where the environmental conditions or the use characteristics directly affect the performance of the smartphones. In extreme conditions like battlefields, oil and gas fields, mines, harsh vehicle conditions, and construction sites, the performance of humans depends considerably on electronic devices like notebooks and other gadgets. At such locations and conditions, tough phones such as rugged smartphones are essential.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging market trends driving the global rugged smartphone market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Thermal imaging in rugged smartphones

Consumerization of rugged smartphones

High growth potential in emerging economies

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Thermal imaging in rugged smartphones

Thermal imaging technology detects the temperature difference between the objects in the background and foreground. Due to the rising popularity of thermal imaging cameras technology in devices such as monoculars and binoculars, the technology is now being integrated into rugged smartphones. In February 2016, Caterpillar introduced a rugged smartphone, the Cat S60, which has an inbuilt thermal imaging camera, which may be useful across segments such as the police and fire brigade.

According to Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for computing devices research, "Rugged smartphones also diverse connectivity options such as through Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 3G. This makes them even more attractive. Bluetooth allows a user to connect wirelessly to a compatible accessory or a laptop and allows the transfer of files between the devices."

Consumerization of rugged smartphones

Rugged smartphones are generally for a niche market. However, due to the emergence of slimmer, thinner, and lighter designs, these robust smartphones are attracting individual customers also. The major concern is that established standard laptop vendors like Apple and Samsung have started manufacturing more durable devices, which is a threat to the rugged device manufacturers entering this market.

Rugged device manufacturers and their resellers can offer unique features to the customers, which will help in the consumerization of rugged devices. This is a positive sign for its growth as the customer base of rugged smartphones will increase once it is adopted by individual consumers.

High growth potential in emerging economies

In emerging economies, most of the businesses are small scale and, in most cases, do not use computing devices for their manufacturing and other business activities, as a high capital investment is required for the procurement of such devices. With the increasing availability of commercial consumer-grade devices in recent years, coupled with low costs for such devices, there has been a substantial increase in the penetration of commercial consumer-grade devices.

"The market for rugged electronic devices is still very young but it is expected to pick up with the maturity of the commercial consumer-grade devices market. Therefore, the adoption of rugged devices in developing economies would depend on the widespread penetration of the smart commercial consumer-grade device market," says Sunil.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Data Logger Market 2017-2021

Global Laser Distance Meter Market 2017-2021

Global Smartphone Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170801005777/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com