LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- In partnership with Focus Features' Atomic Blonde, now in theaters, five exclusive fan-art posters created by Talenthouse were on display for fans and VIP attendees at a special screening event held for the action-thriller in San Diego during this year's Comic-Con. Multi-discipline creators Talenthouse announced the collaboration today.

Artists from the Talenthouse creative network had their artwork selected by the studio out of hundreds of submissions, to be used as part of the official marketing campaign for Atomic Blonde. The artists' works were showcased at the event, and featured on Atomic Blonde's official social media pages and in more than 75 Dolby Cinema locations nationwide.

For the Atomic Blonde fan-art campaign, the Talenthouse community delivered more than 900 submissions in three weeks. Anthony Brian Villafuerte, an artist from the Philippines, who has been an active member in the Talenthouse community since 2012, was one of the selected artists.

"Talenthouse has been a great channel, and working with them has been a phenomenal experience," Villafuerte said. "It made me feel part of something big, and it's a dream come true. I am very grateful for the opportunity to showcase my artwork as part of the Atomic Blonde campaign. Thank you so much!"

Thomas Kattnigg, CRO of Talenthouse, said, "Our partnership with Atomic Blonde perfectly aligns with the Talenthouse mission to support creatives around the world and connect them with exciting brands who are looking for creative diversity and a unique way to engage with their audience."

Since 2009, Talenthouse has been creating life-changing opportunities for multi-discipline creators and revolutionizing how brands source creative work and ideas. Talenthouse connects brands and agencies with the largest on-demand creative community in the world. One that consists of creators with a completely unique, diverse and authentic voice.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3159492

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3159495

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3159498

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3159501



Contact:

Jade Handley

Brand Partnerships

Email Contact

Talenthouse 306 N. Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90048

Phone 248-802-9277



