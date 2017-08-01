Selection of August's Top Books from Independent Publishers Announced by LibraryBub

LOS ANGELES, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Continuing its program of identifying remarkable books from independent publishers, today LibraryBub recommends to librarians a wide-ranging selection of publications for the month of August. Many of the chosen titles have already won awards and are category bestsellers. All of them are obtainable from Amazon.

The acclaimed novelist Richard Powers speaks of librarians as "gas station attendants of the mind", serving our particular requirements, fueling our imagination. LibraryBub CEO, Alinka Rutkowska, relishes the opportunity to bring a similar personal service to librarians themselves, carefully selecting high-quality books from independent publishers.

Below is August's selection by category:

FICTION:

Mystery, Thriller & Suspense:

A Negro and an Ofay (Book One in the Tales ofElliot Capriceseries)byDanny Gardner(ISBN: 978-1943402670)

Serenity (Book One in the Shelby Alexander Thriller series)by Craig A. Hart (ISBN: 978-1539311881)

The Intersect by Brad Graber (ISBN: 978-0997604207)

Seven: a novel of bioterrorism by Jerry Johnson (ISBN: 978-1520152479)

Science Fiction & Fantasy:

The Sacrifice (Book One in the Secrets of the Home Wood series) by Julie Whitley (ISBN: 978-1460255285)

Crossroads and the Himalayan Crystals by C. Toni Graham (ISBN: 978-1452558271)

The Library (Book One in the series) by Simon Hartwell (ISBN: 978-1544976020)

Quantum Lace (Book One in the series) by Bella St. John (ISBN: 978-1542437592)

The Fairies of Turtle Creek by Jill K. Sayre (ISBN: 978-0988506664)

Historical Fiction:

Unrest by Sandra Ann Heath (ISBN:978-0996551717)

Foresight (Book One in the Cryptic Spaces series) by Deen Ferrell (ISBN: 978-1600478642)

Humor:

The Troublemakers by Jenny Terrell (ISBN: 978-1539502470)

NON-FICTION:

Business:

Never Leave the Locker Room of the Super Bowl by Ben R. Hanback (ISBN: 978-1944878436)

Answers to the Top 20 Interview Questions: conquering the job interview process by Katie Weiser (ISBN: 978-1544166506)

Biographies & Memoirs :

Tested by Alpesh H. Patel (ISBN: 978-0995596900)

Why They Stay: sex scandals, deals, and hidden agendas of nine political wivesbyAnne Michaud (ISBN: 978-0997663310)

Self-help :

Dancing with Elephants: mindfulness training for those living with dementia, chronic illness or an aging brain by Jarem Sawatsky (ISBN:978-0995324206)

Lessons from a Difficult Person: how to deal with people like us by Sarah H. Elliston (ISBN: 978-1627474061)

Health, Fitness & Dieting :

A Whole New You by Laura Koenig Rivkin (ISBN: 978-0996229104)

Biological Sciences :

The Great Testosterone Myth byAniruddha Railkar (ISBN: 978-1534709409)

Education Theory :

My Heart I Give to Children by Vasily Sukhomlinsky (ISBN: 978-0980588576)

Religion and Spirituality :

Faith, Power, Joy: spiritual guidance from 5 generations of remarkable womenby Sheryl A. Stradling (ISBN: 978-1627470377)

Choosing Happier: how to be happy despite your circumstances, history or genes by Jem Friar (ISBN: 978-0995681125)

My Outrageous Spiritual Adventure!: Spiritual Initiations by Kevin Michael (ISBN: 978-1627472227)

Humor :

Falling for the Stars: a stunt gal's tattle tales by Lisa Loving Dalton (ISBN: 978-1627474030)



LibraryBub helps independently-published authors to get "incredible exposure" for their books. USA Today bestselling author S. McPherson explains how she was delighted with her decision to submit her book to LibraryBub: it received "coverage through moguls like Fox and ABC... it has certainly opened doors".

Librarians should register athttp://librarybub.com/to benefit from this networking program. Independent publishers are advised to go tohttp://librarybub.com/authors/to send details of recent publications for consideration.

